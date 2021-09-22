Microsoft's Surface event live coverage iPad 9th gen review iPad Mini (2021) review iPhone 13 and 13 Mini review iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max review Google Doodle welcomes fall
Best gas credit cards for September

Earn rewards every time you fill up your tank.

American households spend an average of more than $2,000 per year on gas, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. And that's just the average household. If you're a driver with a long commute or someone who travels often, you likely spend far more.

Signing up for a gas credit card can earn you cash back on the money you're already spending at gas stations. Plus, many credit cards that offer rewards on gas purchases also offer them for other nongas categories, like groceries. If you're dropping a bundle at the gas station on a regular basis, it's worth considering one of our top gas credit card picks.

Best overall

Citi Premier Card
Card Highlights
Intro BonusEarn 80,000 bonus ThankYou® Points after you spend $4,000 in purchases within the first 3 months of account opening
APR15.99% - 23.99% (Variable)
Recommended Credit Excellent, Good
Reward Rates
  • Earn 3 Points per $1 spent at Restaurants and Supermarkets
  • Earn 3 Points per $1 spent at Gas Stations, Air Travel and Hotels
  • Earn 1 Point per $1 spent on all other purchases
Annual Fee$95
Intro Purchase APRN/A
Additional Details
Balance Transfer Fee Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
Balance Transfer APR15.99% - 23.99% (Variable)
Late Payment Fee $40
Foreign Transaction Fees None
Penalty APR Up to 29.99%, based on your creditworthiness
Our Take

The Citi Premier Card is a great option for anyone who does most of their spending on gas, groceries, dining out or travel. When you spend in those categories, you'll earn 3x points for every dollar you spend, compared to just 1x points per dollar in all other spending categories. Plus, there's no cap on the amount you can earn the 3x points on. The only downside is its $95 annual fee, so make sure you earn enough in rewards to make up for it.

Best family gas card

Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express
See Rates and Fees Terms Apply
Card Highlights
Intro BonusEarn 20% back on Amazon.com purchases on the Card within the first 6 months of Card Membership, up to $200 back. Plus, earn $150 back after you spend $3,000 in purchases on the Card within the first 6 months of Card Membership. You will receive cash back in the form of statement credits.
APR13.99%-23.99% Variable
Recommended Credit Excellent,Good
Reward Rates
  • 6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%)
  • 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions
  • 3% Cash Back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more
  • 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations
  • 1% Cash Back on other purchases
Annual Fee$0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $95.
Intro Purchase APR0% on purchases for 12 months
Additional Details
Balance Transfer Fee N/A
Late Payment Fee Up to $40
Foreign Transaction Fees 2.7% of each transaction after conversion to US dollars.
Penalty APR 29.99% Variable
Our Take

The Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express offers high cash back in many of the categories that families spend money on, including 6% back on groceries, 6% on streaming services, and 3% at gas stations. The rewards rate is higher than you'll find with most cards, especially for its top bonus categories. You'll also pay 0% interest on purchases in the first 12 months, making it a great choice if you're preparing to finance a large purchase. Just make sure that you're able to earn enough cash back throughout the year to make the $95 annual fee worth it.

Best customized rewards gas card

Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards Credit Card
Card Highlights
Intro Bonus$200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
APR13.99% - 23.99% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers
Recommended Credit Excellent/Good
Reward Rates
  • Earn 3% cash back in the category of your choice (up to $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases)
  • Earn automatic 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (up to $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases)
  • Earn unlimited 1% on all other purchases.
Annual Fee$0
Intro Purchase APR0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Additional Details
Intro Balance Transfer APR0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any BTs made in the first 60 days. A 3% fee (min. $10) applies.
Balance Transfer Fee Either $10 or 3% of the amount of each transaction, whichever is greater.
Balance Transfer APR13.99% - 23.99% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers
Late Payment Fee Up to $40
Foreign Transaction Fees 3%
Penalty APR up to 29.99% APR
Our Take

The Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards Credit Card is unique because, while it offers bonus categories like many other credit cards, it actually allows you to choose your own bonus category for which to earn 3% cash back, which might be good news for anyone who spends a lot on gas. You'll also earn 2% cash back on grocery and wholesale stores and 1% cash back on everything else. Plus, there's a $200 welcome bonus you can earn when you spend $1,000 in the first 90 days of account membership.

Best rotating bonus gas card

Chase Freedom Flex
Card Highlights
Intro BonusEarn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening.
APR14.99 - 23.74% Variable
Recommended Credit Excellent, Good
Reward Rates
  • Earn 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (not including Target® or Walmart® purchases) on up to $12,000 spent in the first year.
  • Earn 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter!
  • Earn 5% on Chase travel purchased through Ultimate Rewards®
  • Earn 3% on dining at restaurants and drugstores.
  • Earn 1% on all other purchases.
Annual Fee$0
Intro Purchase APR0% Intro APR on Purchases for 15 months
Additional Details
Balance Transfer Fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
Balance Transfer APR14.99 - 23.74% Variable
Foreign Transaction Fees 3% of each transaction in U.S. dollars
Penalty APR Up to 29.99%
Our Take

The Chase Freedom Flex offers rotating bonus categories, which means that in addition to the regular reward rates, you'll earn 5% cash-back in a different bonus category each quarter. One of the bonus categories is gas, meaning drivers can save extra on gas during three months of the year. The downside is that during the other three quarters, the rewards rate on gas purchases will be just 1% cash back.

Best wholesale gas card

Sam's Club Mastercard
Card Highlights
Intro BonusN/A
APR15.65% - 23.65% Variable
Recommended Credit N/A
Reward Rates
  • 5% cash back on gas (on the first $6,000 per year, then 1% after)
  • Earn 3% cash back on dining and travel
  • Earn 1% cash back on other purchases at Sam’s Club and wherever Mastercard is accepted
Annual Fee$0
Intro Purchase APRN/A
Additional Details
Foreign Transaction Fees $0
Our Take

If you're a Sam's Club member, then this retailer's Mastercard might be a good option for a gas credit card. Not only do you earn 5% cash back on gas purchases at Sam's Club, but you earn the same 5% back at all other gas stations. It's an especially attractive card if you're a Sam's Club Plus member and can take advantage of the higher cash back at the store. Unfortunately, this card doesn't come with many of the perks you'd expect of another rewards credit card, such as a large welcome bonus or 0% introductory APR.

Best student gas card

Discover it Student chrome
See Rates and Fees
Card Highlights
Intro BonusIntro Offer: Unlimited Cashback Match - only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year! So you could turn $50 cash back into $100. Or turn $100 into $200. There's no minimum spending or maximum rewards. Just a dollar-for-dollar match.
APR12.99% - 21.99% Variable
Recommended Credit Fair/New to Credit
Reward Rates
  • Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter.
  • Earn 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases – automatically.
Annual Fee$0
Intro Purchase APR0% for 6 months
Additional Details
Intro Balance Transfer APR10.99% for 6 months
Balance Transfer Fee 3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*
Balance Transfer APR12.99% - 21.99% Variable
Late Payment Fee None the first time you pay late. After that, up to $40.
Foreign Transaction Fees None
Our Take

The Discover it Chrome for Students card is designed to help make credit more accessible for students and to help them build credit, but it still has surprisingly good rewards. You'll earn 2% on gas and restaurant spending (up to $1,000 per quarter). You'll also earn double cash back in your first year. Because it's a student card, it doesn't come with some of the other perks you might expect, like a welcome bonus.

Best business gas card

Chase Ink Business Cash Credit Card
Card Highlights
Intro BonusEarn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $7,500 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
APR13.24% - 19.24% Variable
Recommended Credit Good, Excellent
Reward Rates
  • Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year
  • Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year
  • Earn 1% cash back on all other card purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn
Annual Fee$0
Intro Purchase APR0% Intro APR on Purchases for 12 months
Additional Details
Balance Transfer Fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
Balance Transfer APR13.24% - 19.24% Variable
Foreign Transaction Fees 3% of each transaction in U.S. dollars.
Penalty APR Up to 29.99%
Our Take

If you need a gas credit card for your small business, consider the Chase Ink Business Cash card. It's one of the top business cards on the market right now. Not only does it offer bonus rewards on categories that businesses often need like office supplies and telecommunications, but it also offers bonus cash back on gas purchases. And considering the business perks and high welcome bonus, it still has no annual fee and a 0% introductory APR.

FAQs

What is a gas credit card?

A gas credit card is one that rewards cardholders for spending at gas stations. Most gas credit cards aren't offered by gas stations themselves. Instead, other credit card issuers offer bonus rewards on gas purchases, among others. The best gas credit cards offer up to 5% back on gas purchases, but most offer 2% to 3%.

What credit score do I need for a gas credit card?

The credit score you need to qualify for a gas credit card depends on the specific card you apply for. Most credit cards on this list require a good credit score of 670 or higher. That being said, some may have stricter requirements. 

On the other hand, cards like the Discover it Chrome for Students are designed for lower credit borrowers and may require only average credit.

Who should get a gas credit card?

Gas credit cards can be an excellent option for anyone who does a lot of driving and would see a financial benefit for increased rewards on gas purchases. Consider this: If you spend $250 per month (which amounts to $3,000 per year) on gas, then a card that offers 3% cash back on gas could help you score an extra $90 per year in gas purchases alone. With a card offering 1% cash back on gas, the same amount of spending would result in just $30 per year in cash back.

Is it better to get a cash-back card or a gas credit card?

cash-back credit card offers you a percentage of cash-back on your spending -- either overall as a flat-rate or on certain spending categories. A gas credit card is a type of cash-back card that specifically rewards you when you spend money at gas stations. 

One of the benefits of the credit cards on our list is that they don't just reward you for your gas purchases. Instead, they're general cash-back credit cards that happen to include gas as one of their bonus categories. As a result, you can earn higher cash back for your gas purchases (and other spending categories) while still earning baseline rewards for all of your spending.

The editorial content on this page is based solely on objective, independent assessments by our writers and is not influenced by advertising or partnerships. It has not been provided or commissioned by any third party. However, we may receive compensation when you click on links to products or services offered by our partners.