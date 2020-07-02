Apple Card gets web portal where you can pay bills, view statements

Apple

Apple Card holders can now manage their accounts online through a new web portal. Apple on Thursday launched a website that lets card holders check their balances, view statements and make payments, among other functions.

Card holders can sign in to card.apple.com using their Apple IDs. Similar to other credit card online portals, Apple's website shows the card balance alongside options to manage the account.

Previously, these functions were only available through the Wallet app on iPhones and iPads. In order to make sure card holders can access their accounts, Apple is asking users to update to the latest version of iOS, iPadOS and macOS on their devices.