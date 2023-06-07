Amazon Pay Adds Affirm's Buy Now, Pay Later Option

Affirm's buy now, pay later technology is now available through Amazon Pay in the US, the online retail giant said Wednesday. Merchants can add the Affirm option to their Amazon Pay button so customers can use choose BNPL.

Affirm, whose app CNET recommends as the best BNPL app for most shoppers, says 16 million people actively use its service. The offering gives you biweekly and monthly payment options starting at 0% APR, and will be available through Amazon Pay for purchases over $50.

Amazon Pay is available for Prime customers. If you visit a website with an Amazon Pay button, you'll be able to click it and use whatever address and payment methods you've already got stored in your Prime account.

If you want to use Affirm when you buy something through Amazon Pay, you'll have to go through a fast approval process the first time, which makes sure Affirm can lend to you. Affirm says the process is free, real-time and has no impact on your credit score.

As credit card debt rises and interest rates remain high, Affirm could be a good way for you to avoid going into debt by using buy now, pay later to slowly pay off bigger purchases at a lower interest rate.

Here's why you should consider buy now, pay later plans if you can, and what you need to know about how BNPL plans work.