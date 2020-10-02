8 things to know about a second stimulus check after the House vote

Angela Lang/CNET

Despite the weeks of inactivity, there's still hope that a second stimulus payment will be authorized to assist eligible American people, if ongoing negotiations can amount to a comprehensive bill, but the journey to get there hasn't been the easiest to follow.

As we approach the Nov. 3 election, there are eight key facts about stimulus payments that can help you understand the situation right now. They keep changing as the situations develops, including where the bill stands today, (it's different each day) the ins and outs of eligibility, how fast you might receive a second stimulus check and how those stimulus payments reflect on your income taxes. We update this story regularly with new information.

A new stimulus bill has passed, but here's what it means



The House of Representatives passed a revised stimulus bill with a stimulus check Thursday, which includes $600 a week in federal unemployment benefits and aid for airlines and restaurants. But -- and this is important -- the bill is not law. The negotiations for a different, bipartisan bill are still underway, which could change the legislation for stimulus checks and more.

If the talks, which are under immense pressure, are successful, they could yield a completely new bill both chambers would then vote on. If talks aren't successful, the US may need to wait to see what happens next (some plausible scenarios below).

Both parties want you to have a new check for up to $1,200

There's strong bipartisan support to provide another direct payment to people who qualify (more on that below). Republican and Democratic lawmakers and President Donald Trump all say they want a solution that includes a second stimulus check, among other measures in the relief bill, such as enhanced unemployment benefits.

Provisions for a second check have been part of three proposals since the CARES Act passed in March, one authored by Democrats and two by Republicans.

The IRS could accelerate the process of getting out checks



The IRS and Treasury Department sent the first round of stimulus payments to recipients within 19 days. Mnuchin has said he could send them much faster this time, once new legislation is signed.

"I could get out 50 million payments really quickly" and start making payments a week after a bill is signed, he said in August. We've mapped out how quickly a new check could arrive.

You won't pay taxes on stimulus relief money

The IRS doesn't consider stimulus money to be income, and a payment you get this year will not reduce your refund in 2021 or increase the amount you owe when you file your 2020 tax return. You also won't have to repay part of your check if you qualify for a lower amount in 2021. The IRS said if you didn't receive everything you were owed this year, you can claim it as a credit on your 2020 federal income tax return by filing in 2021. Here's everything to know about stimulus checks and taxes.

Eligibility rules could shift to your advantage



While we think a second stimulus check would largely follow the same guidelines as the first, eligibility requirements are subject to change. It might even benefit your family, if a new stimulus bill redefines who counts as a qualifying dependent.

Other notes on eligibility:

People who aren't required to file taxes -- either because they receive federal benefits or are below the income level to file -- could also get a check. So could SSDI recipients



In the first check, children under 16 counted for $500 apiece toward the total check, but did not receive their own money

The IRS has a strategy for who receives their check in what order



With the first check, the IRS and the Treasury Department sent checks three ways: direct deposit, physical checks and prepaid EIP cards. According to the most recent numbers from the Treasury Department (from June), this is how the nearly 160 million payments break down:

Direct deposit: 75%, or 120 million payments

Paper check: 22%, or 35 million payments

Prepaid EIP debit card: 3%, or 4 million payments

It's expected you'll receive your money fastest with direct deposit, followed by the check and then the EIP card. Read more about priority groups here. The IRS automatically picks the payment method, but is likely to reopen its portal that lets people register for direct deposit if new legislation passes.

We already think we know how much money you may get



If you're still waiting for your first payment or are looking for an estimate of how much a second check could include, you can use our stimulus check calculator to get an idea for how much you, your family and your dependents could expect to receive, especially if qualifications shift with another stimulus check. Our calculator tool doesn't retain your personal details in any way.

Payment details can get complicated



When and if a second stimulus check does arrive, the details will require some unraveling. While some situations are straightforward, other complications about you and your dependents could make it unclear if you're eligible, the size of a check you should expect and when it's coming. Fringe cases abound.

For example:

The IRS didn't send the full monetary amount for some people with dependents

Then there are issues that could delay your check, like if you recently moved, and a different process for people who receive Social Security Disability Insurance

There's much more to know about other government payments during the pandemic. Here's what you need to know about a possible interest check from the IRS, the $300 federal unemployment benefit and the administration's payroll tax cut.