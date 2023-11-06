Welcome Home: A Beginner's Guide to Building Your Smart Home

Imagine walking into a home that knows exactly what you want from the moment you walk in. The temperature, lighting and music adjust automatically to suit your tastes. Your appliances operate efficiently, and your home security system hasn't made a sound, indicating that all is well.

With intuitive voice controls, customized automation and robust security features now accessible to the average consumer, smart devices are transforming houses into tech-enabled sanctuaries. It's an exciting prospect. According to a recent Asurion survey of 1,000 adults, 77% of respondents agreed that tech helps them be more efficient with their time, 74% agreed that tech makes their home easier to live in and 73% agreed that tech in their home gives them more peace of mind.

The hardest part? Figuring out how all this stuff fits together in the first place. The survey found that nearly two-thirds of consumers don't consider themselves tech savvy, and that's where Asurion comes in. Asurion is the tech care company that helps you not only protect your devices, but also learn how to use them and set them up correctly. You can get 24/7 access to Asurion tech support when you purchase a protection plan like HomeDevice Protect, offered in partnership with CNET.

Westend61 / Getty

The appeal of a smart home



People appreciate what this new wave of technology-enabled appliances can do for their daily routines. The benefits range from organization to entertainment to monitoring home and family members. There's an emotional tie-in, too, as Asurion's survey revealed how smart home tech makes us feel.

For smart speakers and voice assistants like Amazon Alexa or Google Home, the top sentiments were satisfaction (33%), happiness (32%), productivity (27%) and being in control (27%). For smart home security items, respondents said these items made them feel safe (59%), in control (44%), satisfied (36%), confident (32%) and empowered (23%).

Start simple

If you're just getting started with smart home technology, consider making a home hub one of your first purchases. Often referred to as a smart speaker, a home hub like the Amazon Echo™ or Google Home Hub™ provides everyday utility while also laying a foundation for integrating future gadgets. For under $50, smart speakers let you request music, news, weather and more just by speaking a command. They can also control other smart devices in your home, such as smart thermostats, lightbulbs, outlets and switches, and door sensors. XYZ.

Place your speaker in a central spot like the kitchen or living room so it can receive voice commands. Ask it questions, set timers, add items to your shopping list and play podcasts or radio stations. A voice assistant quickly becomes a useful housemate, providing hands-free help with simple tasks. Once you grow accustomed to the convenience of a home hub, you'll wonder how you ever lived without one.

PonyWang / E+ / Getty

Enhance security

Next, consider a smart doorbell camera with a product like Ring or Nest. These devices let you see and speak with visitors at your doorstep from anywhere via your smartphone. If suspicious activity is detected, the doorbell can trigger automatic alerts or sound an alarm, even when you're not home.

Outdoor security cameras provide similar monitoring. Use an outdoor camera to target critical areas like entryways, yards and garages. Features like motion-activated recording, real-time notifications, two-way audio and night vision ensure continuous protection. Surveillance deters crime and empowers you to always have an eye on your property.

Automate the essentials

Once you have voice control and security covered, focus on automating the everyday. Smart lighting products like Philips Hue are a great way to add ambience on a budget. These LED bulbs connect to your home Wi-Fi and smartphone, offering app-based remote control, automated scheduling and voice activation via smart speakers.

Smart lighting lets you create lighting "scenes" such as automatic adjustments for sunset and sunrise and mood lighting for watching TV. In addition to standalone smart lighting options, many companies also manufacture smart bulbs, which can screw into existing pot lights in the ceiling or your favorite lamp and go from mild to wild with the push of a button.

Smart thermostats like Nest similarly automate temperature control. They learn more about your heating and cooling preferences over time and allow app-based adjustments. Many models use built-in sensors and AI to automatically regulate the indoor climate for energy efficiency when you're away. Say goodbye to coming home to sweltering or freezing temps due to a forgotten thermostat adjustment.

Build your smart home brick by brick

It's easy to be overwhelmed by all the home tech on the market, but you don't have to purchase and install everything at once for your smart home tech to work seamlessly together. Today's devices make it easier than ever to build out your tech-enhanced dream home in stages. Start with affordable foundations like smart speakers, doorbell cameras and programmable lights, then allow time to adapt to their convenience.

You purchased these items to make your home more comfortable and convenient. So why not feel that way during the setup process, too? Instead of flipping through countless manuals or old YouTube tutorials, Asurion protection plans like HomeDevice Protect offer 24/7 expert help and discounted in-home installation services to ensure all the devices of your smart home work together in harmony.