Zoe Kravitz has been cast as Catwoman in The Batman

Many scratched their heads when Robert Pattinson was announced as the new Batman, but few will be upset about new casting news for The Batman: Zoe Kravitz, most recently seen in Big Little Lies, has been cast as Catwoman, aka Selina Kyle.

Worthy of note: Zoe Kravitz has already played Catwoman, in the Lego Batman movie.

We know very little about The Batman at this point, but rumors have suggested that Jonah Hill might be cast as a villain. Some reports have suggested Jeffrey Wright is in talks to play Commissioner Gordon.

Matt Reeves, who most recently directed the last two (extremely successful) Planet of the Apes movies has been announced as both the writer and director of The Batman, which is currently scheduled for release in June 2021.