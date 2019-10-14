The Batman starring Robert Pattinson: Plot, release date, cast and more

Kimberly White / Stringer/ Getty Images

Holy remake, Batman! DC Comics fans are getting another version of the Caped Crusader, this time from director Matt Reeves. In May, news hit that Twilight actor Robert Pattinson would be playing Batman.

On Monday, it was revealed that actor Zoe Kravitz could be playing Catwoman (Batman's nemesis and occasional love interest), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

As the female cat burglar who always carries a whip, Catwoman (also known by her alter ego Selina Kyle) is a major character in Batman comics, TV shows and movies.

Warner Bros. didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Everything we know about The Batman movie

No details about The Batman have been officially revealed other than the cast and the director.

Who's making it?

Warner Bros. is distributing the movie, with Matt Reeves directing. Reeves -- best known for his work on the most recent Planet of the Apes sequels -- took over Batman directing duties from Ben Affleck in January 2017.

What we know about the plot

There are no plot details revealed as of yet.

When will The Batman be released in theaters?

The Batman debuts in theaters on June 25, 2021.

Meet the cast

Robert Pattinson as Batman

Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman (reportedly)

Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon

Jonah Hill as an unnamed villain

This article was originally published on Oct. 14, and will be updated as news rolls in.