YouTube to throttle video quality globally for about a month

Seth Rosenblatt/CNET

YouTube is throttling video quality to standard definition for all videos you stream from its massive service for about a month, no matter where you are in the world, the Google company said Tuesday. It's the latest measure aiming to minimize the strain on worldwide networks as people turn to the internet as a source of crucial information and diversion in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Given the global nature of this crisis, YouTube will expand its decision to default video streaming to standard definition globally starting Tuesday, YouTube said in a statement. The measure will last about 30 days. The service had already put that rule into effect last week in the European Union, as well as in the UK and China.

The worldwide video-quality change will roll out gradually starting Tuesday over a few days. YouTube, which has 2 billion monthly users, said peaks of demand aren't much different, but it is seeing changes in usages patterns from more people at home. People are expanding demand across additional hours and causing lower usage peaks, the company said.

The coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease known as COVID-19, has spread rapidly around the world into a pandemic. Cities, states and countries have mandated quarantines, health care systems are struggling and entire industries have shut down.