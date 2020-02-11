WHO gives coronavirus official name, says vaccine is 18 months away

Getty Images

The World Health Organization (WHO) held a media briefing Tuesday to update the public on the coronavirus outbreak. It also gave the virus an official name and a timeline of when a vaccine might be available.

The coronavrius is now called COVID-19, with "CO" representing "corona," "VI" for "virus" and "D" for disease. The organization says an official name will help prevent inaccuracy and stigmatizing while also providing a standard format for any future outbreaks.

"Under agreed guidelines between WHO, the World Organisation for Animal Health and the Food and Agriculture Organization, we had to find a name that did not refer to a geographical location, an animal, an individual or group of people, and which is also pronounceable and related to the disease," said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization.

The organization says it's helping and preparing other countries to prevent the disease and help those already sick. It also says the first vaccine could be 18 months away.

The viral outbreak started at the end of December in Wuhan, China, and according to the WHO, the country has 42,708 confirmed cases with more than 1,000 death attributed to the virus. There are 393 cases in 24 countries with the US accounting for 13 confirmed cases. So far, only one death has been found outside of China.