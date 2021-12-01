YouTube names the top 10 most-viewed videos uploaded in 2021

Sarah Tew/CNET

YouTube has dropped its list of top trending videos and creators of the year.

MrBeast, the YouTuber who made headlines recently for his re-creation of Netflix's survival drama Squid Game, came No. 1 in the US for the video I Spent 50 Hours Buried Alive. It's notched up over 147 million views since it was released in March.

In second spot came video Minecraft Speedrunner VS 5 Hunters, which currently has 62 million views.

MrBeast was also the US' top creator, sitting at 75.7 million subscribers when the list data was collected. But since that Squid Game video's release in November, MrBeast's subscriber count has jumped up to 82.3 million.

As for top music video of 2021, the honor goes to Pooh Shiesty for Back In Blood (feat. Lil Durk), released in January. At time of writing, it has just under 211.5 million views.

Scroll down for the full lists of most-viewed YouTube videos of 2021.

US Trending Videos

US Top Creators

US Top Shorts Creators

US Top Music Videos

Breakout Creators