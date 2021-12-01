YouTube names the top 10 most-viewed videos uploaded in 2021

YouTube has dropped its list of top trending videos and creators of the year.
MrBeast, the YouTuber who made headlines recently for his re-creation of Netflix's survival drama Squid Game, came No. 1 in the US for the video I Spent 50 Hours Buried Alive. It's notched up over 147 million views since it was released in March.
In second spot came video Minecraft Speedrunner VS 5 Hunters, which currently has 62 million views.
MrBeast was also the US' top creator, sitting at 75.7 million subscribers when the list data was collected. But since that Squid Game video's release in November, MrBeast's subscriber count has jumped up to 82.3 million.
As for top music video of 2021, the honor goes to Pooh Shiesty for Back In Blood (feat. Lil Durk), released in January. At time of writing, it has just under 211.5 million views.
Scroll down for the full lists of most-viewed YouTube videos of 2021.
US Trending Videos
- MrBeast: I Spent 50 Hours Buried Alive
- Dream: Minecraft Speedrunner VS 5 Hunters
- Mark Rober: Glitterbomb Trap Catches Phone Scammer (who gets arrested)
- NFL: The Weeknd's FULL Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show
- CoryxKenshin: Friday Night Funkin' KEEPS GETTING BETTER AND BETTER (Part 2)
- Dhar Mann: Kids MAKE FUN OF Boy With AUTISM, They Instantly Regret It
- America's Got Talent: Golden Buzzer: Nightbirde's Original Song Makes Simon Cowell Emotional
- Biden Inaugural Committee: The Inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris | Jan. 20th, 2021
- Forge Labs: I Spent 100 Days in a Zombie Apocalypse in Minecraft... Here's What Happened
- Dude Perfect: Game Night Stereotypes
US Top Creators
- MrBeast (75.7M subscribers)
- Dhar Mann (13.6M subscribers)
- SSSniperWolf (30.2M subscribers)
- CoryxKenshin (11.7M subscribers)
- Dream (27.2M subscribers)
- TommyInnit (11.2M subscribers)
- Mark Rober (20.4 subscribers)
- Kallmekris (4.24M subscribers)
- Technoblade (9.4M subscribers)
- The Royalty Family (15.4M subscribers)
US Top Shorts Creators
- Zhong (5.98M subscribers)
- Desmond Dennis (3.93M subscribers)
- Dental Digest (6.11M subscribers)
- Greg Renko (3.45M subscribers)
- Nick DiGiovanni (3.74M subscribers)
- The Bentist (2.25M subscribers)
- Milad Mirg (2.48M subscribers)
- SeanDoesMagic (4M subscribers)
- Dylan Lemay (2.62M subscribers)
- DankScole (1.79M subscribers)
- Lisa Nguyen (2.49M subscribers)
- Jeenie.Weenie (2.66M subscribers)
- Jacob Colvin (3.33M subscribers)
- Ian Boggs (2.81M subscribers)
- The Beverly Halls (2.44M subscribers)
US Top Music Videos
- Pooh Shiesty: Pooh Shiesty - Back In Blood (feat. Lil Durk) [Official Music Video]
- TheWeekndVEVO: The Weeknd - Save Your Tears (Official Music Video)
- LilNasXVEVO: Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) (Official Video)
- PoloGVEVO: Polo G - RAPSTAR (Official Video)
- DJKhaledVEVO: DJ Khaled - EVERY CHANCE I GET (Official Music Video) ft. Lil Baby, Lil Durk
- HSM: MO3 & OG Bobby Billions - Outside (Better Days) (Official Video)
- Bruno Mars: Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open [Official Video]
- Cardi B: Cardi B - Up [Official Music Video]
- OliviaRodrigoVEVO: Olivia Rodrigo - drivers license (Official Video)
- Rod Wave: Rod Wave - Street Runner (Official Video)
Breakout Creators
- Kallmekris (4.24M subscribers)
- Ranboo (3.71M subscribers)
- Adin Live (2.21M subscribers)
- Beluga (6.1M subscribers)
- Ryan Trahan (4.96M subscribers)
- TapL (3.57M subscribers)
- Kinigra Deon (1.48M subscribers)
- Tubbo (3.01M subscribers)
- BrentTV (1.8M subscribers)
- Casual Geographic (1.51M subscribers)