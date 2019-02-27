You might see FedEx robots delivering packages this summer

FedEx/Screenshot by CNET

FedEx is rolling into autonomous delivery this summer.

The company will trial SameDay Bot, a robot for same-day and last-minute deliveries, in selected cities, it said Wednesday.

SameDay Bot can travel on sidewalks and roadsides to bring you smaller items, and uses the same pedestrian-safe tech as the iBot mobility device. It also uses multiple cameras and LiDAR (light-based radar) to avoid obstacles and negotiate various surfaces.

"The FedEx SameDay Bot is an innovation designed to change the face of local delivery and help retailers efficiently address their customers' rising expectations," said Brie Carere, FedEx's executive vice president and marketing and communications boss, in the release.

AutoZone, Lowe's, Pizza Hut, Target, Walgreens and Walmart are among FedEx's retail partners in the project. It hopes to test the bot this summer in select markets, including Memphis, Tennessee (pending final city approvals), whose mayor showed his support.

"We couldn't be more excited that FedEx chose its hometown as one of the pilot cities for this revolutionary innovation," Jim Strickland said in the release.

SameDay Bot even delivered a warm pizza to Jimmy Fallon and $100 gift cards for the Tonight Show audience on Tuesday night, in a "global unveiling" that showcased its ability to navigate a variety of terrain and how roomy its section for packages is.

More and more companies are adopting autonomous delivery options. In January, Stop & Shop announced plans to deploy a fleet of driverless grocery delivery vehicles in the Boston area, while Nuro launched Kroger grocery delivery pods in Arizona back in December.