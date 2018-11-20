Your next FedEx delivery may arrive via Chinese electric truck

Chanje Energy

Your next package delivery might be a little bit greener. FedEx announced today that it will add 1,000 Chinese-built electric delivery vans to its fleet. The Chanje V8100 vans will be operated in California, and FedEx expects them to save the company about 2,000 gallons of fuel annually.

The vans are manufactured by a company called FDG in Hangzhou, China, and are sold through California-based Chanje Energy. Of the 1,000 that FedEx will add to its fleet, 100 will be purchased directly and the remaining 900 will be leased through Ryder System, which will also provide maintenance and servicing for the vans. The all-electric vans have a 150-mile range on a charge and a load capacity of 6,000 pounds. According to Chanje Energy, the vans have 675 cubic feet of storage capacity, and their electric motors produce 198 horsepower and 563 pound-feet of torque.

"FedEx continually seeks new ways to maximize operational efficiency, minimize impacts and find innovative solutions," Mitch Jackson, FedEx chief sustainability officer, said in a statement. "Our investment in these vehicles is part of our commitment to that approach of serving our customers and connecting the world responsibly and resourcefully."

FedEx says it first operated all-electric delivery vehicles in 2009 and has since tested various different models, as well as a large fleet of hybrid vehicles. In 2014, for instance, FedEx began using the Nissan e-NV200 compact van. More recently, the company has said it will order 20 Tesla Semi trucks, once they are available.