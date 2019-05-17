Play Minecraft Classic in your browser on its 10th anniversary

Microsoft/Screenshot by CNET

Minecraft turned 10 on Friday and you can turn back the clock to play the original version in your browser right now.

Developer Mojang released Minecraft Classic earlier this month, bringing the sandbox creation game back to its original form as seen on May 17, 2009.

"You can run Minecraft Classic in your browser and you'll soon see why," Mojang's Tom Stone wrote in a release. "With just 32 blocks to build with, all the original bugs, and an (inter)face only a mother could love, Minecraft 2009 is even more glorious than we remembered!"

Now playing: Watch this: Microsoft's new Minecraft Earth mobile game is like Pokemon...

Minecraft has come a long way since its earliest blocky days. It remains one of the top paid mobile games in Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store, while Minecraft: Education Edition has become a popular way to teach kids things like computer coding, engineering, architecture, urban planning and math.

It's also been used to help kids with autism engage in school and build healthy social lives.

Microsoft, which bought Mojang for $2.5 billion in 2014, celebrated the anniversary on Friday by revealing Minecraft Earth -- a Pokemon Go-style augmented reality (AR) phone game.

Originally published at May 8 at 5:34 a.m. PT.

Updated May 17 at 6:01 a.m. PT: Notes anniversary and Minecraft Earth.