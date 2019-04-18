You can beta test Puma's self-lacing sneakers

Puma

If you didn't have the scratch to buy a pair of Nike's self-tying BB Sneakers, you're not out of luck.

The Puma Fi beta testing program is looking for people to try the shoes this year. Interested participants need only fill out the online form on Puma Fi's website. To try out Puma's shoes, you must be at least 18 and live in the United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan (20 years old), Hong Kong (China), Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Spain, India or Turkey.

Puma's self-lacing sneakers launch in the spring of 2020, according to Engadget. The $330 shoes use a top-side motor to tighten the Dyneema strings, but they're adjustable through the Bluetooth companion app.

Puma Fi wasn't immediately available for comment.