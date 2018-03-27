Enlarge Image Aloysius Low/CNET

A new phone wasn't the only dish on Xiaomi's new menu on Tuesday.

At its press conference in Shanghai, the Chinese company also introduced a new entry into its line of its Mi Notebooks, and this one comes with specs suitable for gaming.

Clad in a black metal finish, the Mi Gaming Laptop 15.6", as the name suggests, comes with a 15.6-inch display. It's the largest in Xiaomi's stable, and there's no logo on the shell, as Xiaomi says it prefers to keep it clean and subtle.

When you want to game though, the Gaming Laptop comes blinged out with LEDs under the keyboard and lights on the side as well.

While it's not as slim as the Razer Blade (Xiaomi didn't provide numbers, but it was a bit thick), the notebook sports 4 USB 3.0 ports, HDMI 2.0, USB Type-C and a LAN port.

Inside, the Gaming Laptop uses a seven generation Intel Core i7 processor, has 16GB RAM as default (with a max of 32GB) and uses either a Nvidia GTX1060 or a GTX1050Ti for discrete graphics. Gamers will also like that it has special customizable buttons on the left side of the keyboard. A special button will turn on all the fans to cool down the laptop while you're gaming.

While it doesn't use Max Q technology like the the Asus Zephryus or the Acer Predator Triton 700, Xiaomi's Mi Gaming Laptop has a specially designed cooling system that vents out the hot air to the sides and back.

Retailing with a starting price of 5,999 Chinese yuan (converts to roughly $955, £675, AU$1,235) for the lower-end GTX1080Ti model and 8,999 yuan (roughly $1,435, £1,010, AU$1,850) for the top-of-the-line model, the Mi Gaming Laptop 15.6" will go on sale in China on April 13.

If you're thinking of getting one though, do note that it will only come with a Chinese version of Microsoft Windows, which means there's no English language. You'll have to buy and install your own version of Windows, unless you read Mandarin.

Aloysius Low/CNET

