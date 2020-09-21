Xbox on Monday unveiled its new lineup of accessories ahead of the launch of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on Nov. 10. That includes the Xbox Wireless Controller in Shock Blue, which features a bold blue top case, black hybrid D-pad and ABXY buttons and white back case.
"Just like the new Xbox Wireless controllers in Carbon Black and Robot White, our new Shock Blue is optimized for next-gen game play," Xbox said in a release.
The new controllers "feature a more-inclusive, ergonomic design," the company says. They have textured grip on the bumpers, triggers and back case to help keep players on-target, and a hybrid D-pad allowing for greater precision and access to diagonals and sweeps. A new Share button lets players capture moments directly from the controller. Controllers can be paired to devices including Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, Windows 10 PC and mobile devices. They start at $59.99, just like Xbox's previous controller.
Xbox will also release the Xbox Rechargeable Battery + USB-C Cable, which allows players to plug in the rechargeable battery and fully charge a controller in less than 4 hours before, after or while playing. It's priced at $24.99.
The accessories will also be available starting Nov. 10. Pre-orders start Tuesday at 8 a.m. in customers' local time (8 a.m. PT in the US).
Discuss: Xbox unveils new accessories, including Wireless Controller in Shock Blue
