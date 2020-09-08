Xbox Series S will launch at $299, Microsoft confirms

Brad Sams

YouTuber Brad Sams on Monday leaked an image of the long-rumored Xbox Series S -- a cheaper, less feature heavy version of Xbox's upcoming next generation console the Xbox Series S -- along with a price: $299. After a few hours of speculation, Microsoft tweeted a confirmation.

Yep, the Xbox Series S is real. And yep, it'll only cost $299.

"Next gen performance in the smallest Xbox ever," a photo posted on Xbox's Twitter account said. The shot shows the Series S with a controller for scale. More features, the tweet promised, will be announced soon.

A cheaper, less powerful and digital-only version of the Xbox Series X has been rumored for over a year, and was known as Project Lockhart. After months of attention concentrated on the Series X and PlayStation 5, neither of which we know the price or release date for, speculation on Project Lockhart was excited by a developer leak in June. Last month, leaked packaging for the upcoming Xbox Series X controller showed compatibility with the "Xbox Series S".

Brad Sams also tweeted footage of what appears to be comparison shots between the Xbox Series S and the Xbox Series X. According to a report from Windows Central, both consoles will be released on November 10. The "more powerful" Xbox Series X will cost $499 US, according to that report. None of this was confirmed by Xbox.

Many on Twitter speculate that Sams' leak was orchestrated by Microsoft -- though if that's true, midnight PT is a strange time to drop the news. Either way, the Series S' price is a pleasant surprise to those anxious about the cost of jumping into the next generation of gaming. It ends a long staredown between Microsoft and Sony, who for the entirety of 2020 seem to have been waiting for the other to flinch first and announce pricing.

It's your turn now, Sony.