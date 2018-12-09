Xbox One bundles drop as low as $219 at Walmart

If you regret not pouncing on the Xbox One bundles during the Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales period, I have good news for you: The discounts are back at Walmart, as of today, and some of them are even better than before. We've listed the best ones below.

Xbox One S bundles: $219 to $229

Note that some of these discounts were in effect as early as yesterday. Otherwise, these are $30 to $20 less than you'll find them at Amazon and elsewhere, and up to $80 off list price.

Xbox One S Battlefield bundle for $219 Microsoft If you're buying for adult gamers into online multiplayer shooters, this one is the pick of the litter because it includes three full games: Battlefield 1943 and Battlefield 1 Revolution, as well as the brand-new Battlefield V. See at Walmart

Xbox One S NBA 2K19 bundle for $219 If you're buying for fans of sports games, the NBA 2K19 bundle is your best bet. See at Walmart

Xbox One S Forza Horizon 4 bundle for $229 This Xbox exclusive is one of the most graphically gorgeous racing games to date. See at Walmart

Xbox One S PUBG bundle for $229 Get the Xbox bundled with the original online battle royale shooter: Playerunknown's Battleground. See at Walmart

Xbox One S Fortnite bundle for $229 Yes, Fortnite is a free game. But what you're really getting with this bundle is the Eon cosmetic set and 2000 v-bucks of in-game currency. See at Walmart





Xbox One X with PUBG for $399 (save $100) The step-up Xbox One X -- which offers true 4K gaming and is arguably the most powerful home console you can buy -- is also back on sale at its Black Friday/Cyber Monday lows. This version comes with PUBG thrown in at no extra charge. See at Walmart

Additional Xbox One X bundles at Walmart for $429 each

