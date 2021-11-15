WWE Survivor Series 2021: How to watch, start times, match card and Peacock

WWE

WWE's annual clash for brand supremacy is here. Survivor Series 2021 takes place on Sunday, Nov. 21, at New York's Barclay's Center. The headlining match pits WWE Champion Big E against Universal Champion Roman Reigns, a battle between the top man of Raw and the top man of SmackDown. Perhaps the match that may end up getting more attention is Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch's bout against SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, with their apparent backstage dramas sparking huge interest in the wrestling world.

But of course, it woudln't be Survivor Series without 5-on-5 elimination matches. We'll have two such eliminator matches, one that pits Raw men against SmackDown men and another featuring Raw women facing a team of women from SmackDown.

True, the whole "brand versus brand" thing is a bit contrived and definitely lacks stakes. But in spite of that, the wrestling in these champion versus champion matches is usually a bunch of fun.

Match card

WWE Champion Big E vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

United States Champion Damian Priest vs. Shinsuke Nakamura.

Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio and Bobby Lashley (Team Raw) vs. Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, Xavier Woods, Happy Corbin and an unknown final member (Team SmackDown).



Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella and Queen Zelina (Team Raw) vs. Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi Blackheart, Natalya and an unknown final member (Team SmackDown).



Raw Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

How to watch: Peacock, WWE Network

As you probably know by now, Peacock is the new home of WWE's pay-per-views. The WWE Network has in essence migrated to NBC's Peacock streaming service and that's where you'll go to watch Survivor Series 2021. Peacock has three tiers: Free, Premium and Premium Plus. To watch WWE content, you'll need a Premium subscription. The good news is that'll set you back $5 a month, less than the $10 for WWE Network.

If you're outside of the US, you'll watch Survivor Series 2021 on the WWE Network as usual.

Start times

Survivor Series 2021 takes place at New York's, Barclay's Arena on Nov. 21. For those without a live ticket, it starts at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m ET. Grappling fans across the pond will have to stay up late, as the show starts at 1 a.m. UK time. In Australia, Survivor Series begins at 12 a.m. AEDT on Monday.