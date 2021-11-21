Survivor Series 2021: Results, live updates and match ratings

This match pit Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Ausitn Theory, Kevin Owens and Lashley (Team Raw) against Drew McIntyre, Happy Corbin, Jeff Hardy, Xaiver Woods and Sheamus (Team SmackDown). Seth Rollins ended up the winner, beating SmackDown's Jeff Hardy to win the match for Raw. That means Raw is two for two so far tonight, if that matters.

The match began with Kevin Owens arguing with Team Raw about who's starting. Eventually, captain Seth Rollins relented and let Owens start. Owens got fired up to fight with SmackDown's Xavier Woods -- and then bails outside and walks up the ramp to purposefully get himself counted out. Right off the bat, it's 5-4.

DOWN WITH THE KING, says @fightbobby ... before all hell breaks loose!#SurvivorSeries is streaming LIVE on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else. pic.twitter.com/pvCsC6tbwM — WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2021

The numbers were evened up about five minutes later, when Raw's Finn Balor pinned and eliminated SmackDown's Happy Corbin. As Team Raw took turns working over SmackDown's Jeff Hardy, Lashley took out Drew McIntyre on the outside by putting McIntyre on his shoulders and slamming his head into the turnbuckle.

Lashley's roll continued when, after Hardy managed to tag in Woods, Lashley tagged himself in, Speared Woods and tapped him out to the Hurt Lock. So much for King of the Ring. Team SmackDown then all jumped on Bobby Lashley, but Balor and Rollins came to make the save, hitting stereo Sling Blades on Hardy and Sheamus, which was fun.

McIntyre tagged himself in, leading to a Lashley-McIntyre showdown. It was a great few minutes, with the men hitting big impact moves on each other and spilling to the outside. Lashley tried to ram McIntyre's head into the turnbuckle again, but McIntyre countered. As the two were fighting though, both McIntyre and Lashley got counted out and eliminated. McIntyre clocked Lashley with a Claymore on the way out. Rollins taunted McIntyre and ate a Glasgow Kiss for his troubles before McIntyre walked himself out.

After the dust clears, Sheamus and Finn Balor trades moves in the ring, culminating in Sheamus eliminating Raw's Finn Balor with a Brogue Kick. It's now 2 on 2, Sheamus and Jeff Hardy for SmackDown against Austin Theory and Rollins for Raw.

Sheamus and Hardy worked together well, both hitting Sheamus' 10 clubbing blows on the apron, which the crowd loved. But Sheamus was eliminated after Rollins knocked out Hardy on the outside and Sheamus, going for a tag but finding no partner, was rolled up by Theory. Sheamus struck down Theory on his way out -- and also hit Hardy with a clothesline for apparently not being a good partner.

The final three men were Hardy, fighting for Team SmackDown, against Austin Theory and Rollins. After Sheamus laid out Hardy, Rollins immediately went for a Frog Splash, getting a two count. The crowd came alive for Hardy, cheering him on. Those cheers got much louder when Hardy eliminated Theory after a Swanton Bomb, making it Rollins versus Hardy.

Seth Rollins attempted a Curb Stomp but Hardy countered and landed a Twist of Fate. As he scaled the ropes, the crowd went wild, hoping for a Hardy win. He attempted a Swanton Bomb, but Seth Rollins got his knees up and won the match for Team Raw with a Curb Stomp.

Rating: 3.75 stars. A lot of great action is this match, though I'm not quite sure what it achieved. It all depends on where WWE is going. I'm assuming McIntyre will soon challenge for Reigns' Universal Championship, so having him get counted out with no eliminations was strange. The biggest badass of the match was Bobby Lashley, but he's not scheduled for a title match -- Rollins is. Rollins was the sole survivor though, so at least that makes sense.

The big babyface of the match was Jeff Hardy, though Hardy is not moving as well as he once did -- he was noticeably slower than most others in the match.