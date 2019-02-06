Woo hoo! The Simpsons renewed for two more seasons on Fox

Enlarge Image Fox

Get ready for more hilarious animated adventures featuring Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, Maggie and the rest of Springfield.

The Simpsons has been picked up for 31st and 32nd seasons, Fox network announced on Wednesday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, according to Variety.

When Season 32 ends, that means the popular animated sitcom will have produced 713 episodes total. That's a lot of "doh" and "ay caramba!"

Considering this will make The Simpsons the longest-running primetime scripted show in television history, it's also interesting to note how many times the show predicted everything from Disney buying Fox to Donald Trump becoming president.

It'll be exciting to see if the next two seasons have any more predictions.

