New 'Wonder Woman' trailer, poster show calm before combat

Fans of the Amazonian princess who fights for justice and truth while protecting mankind got another look at Gal Gadot dressed as Wonder Woman in a new teaser trailer and poster that hit Friday.

In the new "Wonder Woman" movie directed by Patty Jenkins, Diana Prince must leave her home on a sheltered island paradise when an American pilot crashes on her land and warns Diana and her sisters of a massive conflict raging in the outside world.

Diana leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat. She chooses to fight alongside mankind in a war to end all wars.

The teaser trailer shows Diana in battle with another Themyscira warrior, General Antiope (Robin Wright), who yells, "Never let your guard down! You expect the battle to be fair!"

In addition to the trailer, Gadot tweeted a new poster for the film showing Wonder Woman with her sword and shield in hand.

"Wonder Woman" is scheduled to hit theaters in June.

