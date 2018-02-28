Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Last summer, "Wonder Woman" proved the world was more than ready for a female superhero to set things right. Now with the upcoming sequel, we might be getting the ultimate female villain, played by none other than comedian Kristen Wiig.

According to a Wednesday report from Deadline, Warner Bros. and DC are in talks with Wiig to play the role of Cheetah from the Wonder Woman story arc from DC Comics.

Cheetah has seen four different versions in the comics since her debut in Wonder Woman #6 from October 1943.

Considering "Wonder Woman 2" is set in the '80s during the Cold War, we could either be getting the Deborah Domaine or Barbara Ann Minerva versions of the character.

Further plot and character details on the "Wonder Woman" sequel are sparse, but it's already been confirmed Patty Jenkins will return to direct the sequel of DC comics' hit summer blockbuster. Gal Gadot will also be back as the movie's lead character, Diana Prince.

If Wiig officially is cast in the role, this will be her first time playing a super villain.

The "Wonder Woman" sequel is slated for release worldwide on Dec. 13, 2019.