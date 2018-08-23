Enlarge Image Brewery Ommegang

HBO's hit fantasy series Game of Thrones, based on G.R.R. Martin's novels, ends its run in season 8, 2019. To see it off, here's a Game of Thrones-themed beer you can drink, probably while watching your favorite characters die one by one.

HBO partnered with New York-based Brewery Ommegang to create the new beer called King in the North, according to the brewery's official website on Thursday.

"Inspired by Jon Snow, this barrel-aged imperial stout is brewed to sustain a leader through a long, dark night," Brewery Ommegang's website says. "The beer pours jet black with a thick tan head, and has aromas of roasted malt, coffee, and chocolate blend with those of oak, bourbon, and vanilla."

The limited-edition beer will be available at select retailers starting on Black Friday, Nov. 23 in 750 milliliter bottles. The retail price for bottle is $13.

King in the North is the last of four special beers in the brewery's Game of Thrones-inspired Royal Reserve Collection -- a series of four limited-release beers designed and brewed as an homage to characters battling for control over the Seven Kingdoms.

Previous Game of Throne beers include a barleywine called Hand of the Queen, a sour blonde blend called Queen of the Seven Kingdoms, and a smoked porter and kriek blend called Mother of Dragons.

But if you want all four of these beers, there's also a gift pack available at select retailers. It features one 12-ounce bottle of each of the four Royal Reserve Collection beers and a collectible Game of Thrones glass, and retails for $25.

