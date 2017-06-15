See 150,966 'Game of Thrones' deaths in one video

Warning: Lots of spoilers in this video and a few below.

There's so much death in "Game of Thrones" that sometimes it's hard to keep track.

In case you need a refresher course, a 21-minute, fan-made video posted last week on YouTube details all 150,966 deaths in the first six seasons of HBO's "Game of Thrones."

If you've never seen it, keep in mind that the show -- based on the bestselling book series by George R.R. Martin -- has more to it than just one horrible death after another. "Game of Thrones" also has romance, family drama, intrigue and dragons.

But as a hardcore "Game of Thrones" fan, I must admit the imagination and creativity behind the murder and mayhem that makes the show so addictive is quite apparent in this video compilation.

Some of the main characters' deaths featured in the video are a welcome sight -- I'm looking at you whiny Joffrey Baratheon -- while other deaths like that of Hodor are downright tragic.

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Most of the video shows the brutal demise of thousands of warriors, soldiers, servants, assassins, villagers, peasants, guards, Free Folks, Meereenese, Sons of the Harpy, Night's Watch members, the Unsullied and many more.

Often these doomed people meet with their violent fates via beheadings, arrows, stabbings, hangings, poisons, falling from cliffs, fire, explosions and dragon attacks.

Both men and women are responsible for the killings, so it's rather empowering to know that both genders can handle themselves in battle.

Not to let humans take all the glory, the unfortunate deaths of deer, direwolves, snakes, rabbits, sheep, birds, leeches, manticores and a lot of horses are included in the total tally.

This fan-made "Game of Thrones" video also serves as a good reminder of some major deaths from the series, so you know who's left standing for the next season, which arrives July 16.

