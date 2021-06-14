Windows 10 support is ending in 2025

Microsoft

Microsoft has announced it's sunsetting support for Windows 10 in October 2025, including across the Home, Pro, Pro Education and Pro for Workstations editions. The last day of support is slated for Oct. 14, 2025.

The news, spotted earlier Sunday by Thurrott, means Microsoft is ending its support for the operating system after a 10-year life cycle.

Microsoft only just rolled out its latest version Windows 10 operating system, the Windows 10 May 2021 update (version 21H1), but is set to unveil "the next generation of Windows" at a virtual event next week, on June 24.