Windows 10 Insider preview build comes with laundry list of fixes

It includes fixes for printer errors, headphone problems and bugs in Outlook and Edge.

Microsoft released Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 19042.487 (20H2) on Wednesday, and it came with a long, long list of fixes. It was released to Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel, and to commercial customers in the Beta Channel and Release Preview Channel.

The 72 fixes in the update range from tweaks to the Start menu and the taskbar to fixes for bugs in Outlook, Edge and ActiveX, as well as for printer errors, memory leaks, headphone problems, biometrics issues and bugs in the login screen, as reported earlier by CNET sister site ZDNet. You can check out the full list here.

Microsoft also released Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 20201 on Wednesday to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel, including 15 fixes, such as for Easy Anti-Cheat failing to launch and HDR monitors appearing black when HDR was enabled.

You can sign up for the Windows Insider program here.

