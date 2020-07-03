Whirlwind FX's RGB-tastic mechanical gaming keyboard is now just $85

Whirlwind FX

There's a buzz around gaming accessory maker Whirlwind FX these days. The company's Element keyboard is taking interactivity to a whole new level -- thanks to a library of game extensions, the keyboard's per-key RGB lighting can react to what's happening on the screen. It's an interesting concept, and right now you can get the when you apply discount code JULY4THEWIN at checkout. That's 15% off the current price of $100 and down from the list of $130.

The potential for this keyboard is really intriguing. Shields up? The keys might glow white. Taking damage and near death? Your keyboard can react with red. Even gunfire and explosions can splash onto the keyboard with flashes of color. The platform is open, so you can program these yourself, but obviously most people will rely on the ever-expanding library of extensions being created at Whirlwind FX.

The keyboard itself is made from aircraft-grade, anodized brushed aluminum and is made from Kailh mechanical key switches. You can get the switches in either red or blue varieties, which mimic Cherry MX -- red is linear and blue is clickier. Either way, they offer 100% anti-ghosting with full key rollover.

You can take advantage of this deal anytime between now and July 6.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.