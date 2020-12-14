Where to get the PS5: Restock updates for GameStop, Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and Target

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

It has been a month since the PlayStation 5 launch, and very few people have managed to snag a console. The PS5 debuted in the US on Nov. 12, and went out of stock more or less instantly. Sicne that fateful day, the only consoles you have been able to buy have been marked up to obscene levels on sites like eBay and StockX, often multiple times their retail value of $400 or $500 for the different models. But there's finally a bit of good news to share: Best Buy has announced that will be dropping new inventory on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

Dan Ackerman/CNET

According to Best Buy, the sale will start sometime after 8 a.m. Central Time (9 a.m. ET, 6 a.m. PT). And no, it's not us -- Best Buy is being vague about the actual start time. But if we had to wager, we'd say the consoles will appear "in stock" on the site right about at 8 a.m. CT, so don't wander in fashionably late.

There's no word on how much inventory Best Buy will have, but there's enough that the company made an official announcement on its blog, so we're cautionary optimistic that they won't sell out immediately. Do expect the site to be unstable, though, since it will be severely taxes by countless customers constantly refreshing the page.

In addition to Best Buy's sale tomorrow, Walmart and Antonline have used Twitter in recent weeks to keep customers informed about inventory drops, so we're keeping our eyes on their accounts as well. In fact, Antonline tweeted about a fresh inventory drop last Wednesday, but the site immediately went down in a flood of traffic. After the tweet, we were unable to even make a connection.

Just a reminder: The PS5 is available in two versions: a $500 model with Blu-ray, and an otherwise identical $400 digital-only version without a disc slot. At this point, people are happy to get their hands on either one, but if you don't have a library of optical discs -- for Blu-ray movies, used games or old PS4 games -- we recommend you go with the $400 version.

First published earlier in the year. Updated with the latest news about the PS5.

