PS5: The best PlayStation 5 games to play right now

Enlarge Image Sony

After months of speculation and years of anticipation, the PlayStation 5 is officially out in the wild. But with the hype surrounding a console launch beginning to die down, which PS5 games are actually worth getting excited over?

Next year and beyond will bring high-profile games including God of War: Ragnarok and Final Fantasy 16. But for now, with the PS5 less than a month old, here are the games that are most worth your time.

Note: This list doesn't include updated PS4 games, like Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition.

Demon's Souls

Sony

One of the more conspicuous trends of the past 10 years has been the rise of the super hard game. A lot of that is chalked up to the success of Dark Souls, by FromSoftware, which hit the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2011. But Dark Souls itself was a spiritual successor to Demon's Souls, a highly regarded game by FromSoftware that launched in 2009.

And now Demon's Souls has a second life on the PlayStation 5, as it's arguably the best game on the platform. It has a 92 rating on Metacritic, and got a 9 out of 10 from GameSpot, CNET's sister site. It's been credited for faithfully remaking the 2009 classic but improving it with better movement, and modernizing it with graphics that show off what the PS5 can do.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

In Spider-Man: Miles Morales, an expansion to 2017's Spider-Man, you can wear a backpack in which a small cat donning a Spider-Man mask pops out and attacks your enemies.

I don't think I need to expand any further.

Astro's Playroom

Sony

Uncharitably speaking, Astro's Playroom is a glorified tech demo. Charitably speaking, it's a glorious tech demo.

Designed to show off what the PlayStation 5's Dual Sense controller can do, Astro's Playroom comes free with the PlayStation 5. "Free tech demo" doesn't scream "must-play," but Astro's Playroom has received strong acclaim for being filled with clever homages to previous PlayStation games and, more importantly, for being fun to play.

Astro's Playroom makes no attempt to hide the fact that it's an excuse to show you what a gamepad can do. But it conjures a world that you'll want to see and explore, according to GameSpot's Mike Epstein.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

The mascot of LittleBigPlanet is here to provide a more substantial platformer than the cute-but-short Astro's Playroom. Sackboy: A Big Adventure abandons the level creation that LittleBigPlanet centered around, and instead focuses entirely on 3D platforming. But it retains the colorful visuals and the charm.

No, it's not a Mario-level platformer, but it's accessible fun for anyone with a PlayStation 5.