Where to buy a PS5: Here's everything we've learned about how to get Sony's new console

Despite the fact that the PlayStation 5 launched more than four months ago, even diehard gamers -- you know, the ones who waited in line at midnight for their PS3 or PS4 -- are still desperately trying to get their hands on it. In fact, it was recently revealed that the PS5 is now the fastest-selling console in US history. But this isn't news to those of us who have been battling low inventory and experiencing first-hand the woes of trying to get a console into an online shopping cart.

As of March 21, there are no PS5 consoles available to buy at regular retail stores anywhere. Despite occasional inventory drops, the PlayStation 5 remains sold out in both of its configurations: the $400 digital-only edition with no optical drive and the more expensive $500 model with Blu-ray. If you're willing to spend well above the ticket price, you can get a PS5 or PS5 bundle at a reseller like eBay or StockX. We advise waiting, though. In a few more months we expect inventory levels to rise, and then you might regret having spent $1,000 or more to get a PS5 a few months earlier. For the latest updates on when retailers might have inventory and offer it for sale online, be sure to check back here frequently.

You can monitor where the PS5 is available on your own; Twitter, for example, is a good source of restock rumors. But we occasionally get word directly from retailers and tipsters about upcoming inventory restocks, and we update this post immediately. Again, be aware: It likely will be months before anything approximating normal inventory levels appears in stores, so getting your own PS5 is likely to be a challenge until summer, at the earliest. Below you'll find a list of all the major retailers (and a few high-profile resellers) where you can monitor stock and availability.

PS5 restock options at major retailers

You can check out Amazon's page for the $400 Digital Edition via the button below, or, if you'd rather, get in line for the PS5 with Blu-ray for $500.

When in stock, Best Buy offers the PS5 with Blu-ray for $500 along with the $400 Digital Edition (which you can find by clicking the button below). The retailer is also offering a slew of accessories on its PS5 landing page.

GameStop offers both the $400 Digital Edition (click the button below) and the pricier PS5 with Blu-ray for $500 (when there is inventory). You should also be able to buy a full range of PS5 accessories from GameStop, like the Pulse 3D wireless headset for $100.

When in stock, Target offers the PS5 with Blu-ray for $500, in addition to the PS5 Digital Edition, which you can find by clicking the button below.

You can check on availability of the $400 Digital Edition at Walmart by clicking the button below, or you can try to snag the pricier PS5 with Blu-ray for $500.

We don't recommend spending more than retail to get a PS5, but if you must have a console right now, eBay is your shortcut to getting a console. That said, expect to pay hundreds over list; the average PS5 price on eBay is about $800.

If you've exhausted all of the usual retail options and you're willing to pay hundreds over list price, you might want to check out StockX, an eBay alternative that made its name in the secondary market for sneakers and designer clothing. Last time we checked, prices for the PS5 were hovering just below $650. We don't think it's worth it, but let your conscience (and your wallet) be your guide).

This article is regularly updated with the latest PS5 stock news.

