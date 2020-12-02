Where to buy a PS5: Check on inventory restock at GameStop, Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and Target

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

The PS5 debuted back on Nov. 12, but you'd hardly know it from looking at inventory both online and on store shelves. Right now the only consoles you can buy are marked up to obscene levels on reseller sites like eBay and StockX, often multiple times their retail value of $400 or $500 (depending upon which model you want). The PS5 has been otherwise virtually impossible to find, with reports of at least one person waiting in line for 36 hours to snag one at a California GameStop.

There's a lot of restock rumor and speculation online, with Twitter users sharing possible news with hashtags like @PS5StockAlerts. In one recent tweet, gaming news source Showtime suggested that some Target stores were gearing up for an inventory drop with up to 10,000 PS5s accumulating for an online-only sale later this week.

Some Target stores are showing up to 10K #PS5 just a reminder they’re going to be for ONLINE ONLY for in-store pick up. Targets first event is supposed to be this week! https://t.co/jYSeWiLUtO — Sh💀wtime | Gaming News | Next Gen Updates (@ShowtimePro4) December 2, 2020

That's plausible; we've seen restocks happen at Walmart and elsewhere in recent weeks. Walmart and Antonline in particular have used Twitter in the past to keep customers informed about inventory drops, so we'll be watching this potential Target sale closely.

So please keep an eye on this page: We'll keep you up to date on what retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, GameStop and Target are planning. That's more or less what Sony suggests. In a recent tweet, Sony acknowledged this was its biggest console launch ever, and suggested keeping in touch with retailers so you know when inventory will next trickle out.

We want to thank gamers everywhere for making the PS5 launch our biggest console launch ever. Demand for PS5 is unprecedented, so we wanted to confirm that more PS5 inventory will be coming to retailers before the end of the year - please stay in touch with your local retailers. — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 25, 2020

The PS5 is available in two versions: a $500 model with Blu-ray, and an otherwise identical $400 digital-only version without a disc slot. At this point, people are happy to get their hands on either one, but if you don't have a library of optical discs -- for Blu-ray movies, used games or old PS4 games -- we recommend you go with the $400 version.

Right now, there's no indication of inventory at any of the major retailers, so your chances of scoring a console are not, shall we say, encouraging. But check below to see if the PS5 happens to be in stock at any of these major retailers.

Read more at GameSpot: Latest PS5 news and complete coverage

PS5 restock possibilities

You can check out Amazon's page for the $400 Digital Edition via the button below, or, if you'd rather, get in line for the PS5 with Blu-ray for $500.

Best Buy is offering the PS5 with Blu-ray for $500 as well as the $400 Digital Edition (which you can find by clicking the button below). The retailer is also offering a slew of accessories on its PS5 landing page.

You can check inventory on the $400 Digital Edition at Walmart by clicking the button below, or you can try to snag the pricier PS5 with Blu-ray for $500.

GameStop will offer both the $400 Digital Edition (click the button below) as well as the pricier PS5 with Blu-ray for $500. Expect to also be able to buy a full range of PS5 accessories from GameStop like the Pulse 3D wireless headset for $100.

Target will be offering the PS5 with Blu-ray for $500 in addition to the PS5 Digital Edition, which you can find by clicking the button below.

OK, you've exhausted all of the online and brick-and-mortar retailers, and you've decided you're willing to pay upwards of a $300 markup to get this puppy by Christmas. As your friend, we have to tell you: Don't do it. But if you don't want to listen to us, you might want to check out StockX, an eBay alternative that made its name in the secondary market for sneakers and designer clothing. Last time we checked, prices for the PS5 were hovering around $970.

First published earlier in the year. Updated with the latest news about the PS5.

