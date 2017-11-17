What to play this weekend: Star Wars, Pokemon and Skyrim

EA Games

I'm facing a rare, frustrating quandary. A game I've waited months for is finally here, and I'm not sure if I should buy it. It's not that I don't want to play the game -- it's just that I'm not sure if I want to support it. I may own every other Star Wars game available on PC, but Battlefront II gives me pause. Do I really want to pay full price for a game that leans so heavily on randomized advancement and pay-to-win microtransactions?

I still haven't decided. Thankfully, there's lots to play while I mull it over. I'm exploring a more local galaxy in Destiny 2's PC port, drinking in the adorable animation of Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap and, of course, still chasing moons in Super Mario Odyssey -- and that's not even counting this week's releases.

There's also next weekend to consider -- specifically, the maw of claustrophobic terror and savings we call "Black Friday." Sure, I could complete my Star Wars collection... or I could pick up Horizon: Zero Dawn, Persona 5 and Injustice 2 for the same price. In fact, you should probably check out other Sean's Black Friday games guide before heading out.

Maybe Star Wars will have to wait.

New releases (Oct. 13 to 19):