What to play this weekend: Hat in Time, PUBG and Zelda DLC

Nintendo

The end of the year is always a bittersweet time for my gaming library. It's flush with new games from November sales -- but there's rarely anything new on the horizon. I was ready to settle in for a lazy holiday break beating my (newly swelled) backlog.



I should know better than to get complacent.



Earlier this week, the Game Awards drastically changed my gaming plans. Sure, most of the major releases I've been waiting for all year are already here, but now there's a new chapter to play in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild -- a chapter that gives Link a motorcycle.

By the time I'm done with that, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds will have finally hit version 1.0, complete with a new map to explore. On top of that, Nintendo announced that both Bayonetta and its sequel will hit the Switch early next year.



I guess I don't have as much time to play my backlog as I thought.

New releases (Dec. 4th to Dec. 10th):