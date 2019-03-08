An Apple AR headset could arrive next year, top analyst says

Apple has been rumored to be working on an augmented reality headset since 2017. Now, top Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says the gadget could be ready in 2020.
In an investors note seen by Apple Insider, Kuo reportedly said mass production will begin in the fourth quarter of 2019, though that start date could stretch into the beginning 2020. While there's no launch date, Kuo believes the timeline for its release is "optimistic and relatively near term," according to Apple Insider.
Kuo didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Apple is believed to be working on a headset that supports AR and VR technology. Each lens will reportedly have an 8K display-- which puts the best TVs today to shame. Eventually, the device will operate independently from smartphones or computers.
Kuo reportedly mentioned the first generation of the headset will need a lot of help from the iPhone for scene rendering, establishing a data connection and location-based services.
Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
