Watch this robot solve a Rubik’s Cube one-handed

If solving a Rubik's Cube wasn't hard enough already, you can now test your skills against the dextrous new artificial intelligence system created by Open AI. In an 18-second video posted to the company's Twitter account Tuesday, Open AI's new robot masters the cube quickly with a single, human-like robotic hand.

"This is an unprecedented level of dexterity for a robot, and is hard even for humans to do," OpenAI tweeted Tuesday.

Earlier this year, researchers at the University of California, Irvine unveiled an AI algorithm (sans robot arm) that can analyze more than 10 billion possible combinations to solve a Rubik's cube in just over a second.

Open AI's robot still hasn't perfected its technique, though. It only solves the cube 60% of the time, according to the company's blog. But it raised the bar when it proved able to adapt and respond to outside interference -- like being prodded by a stuffed giraffe during training.