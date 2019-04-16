Watch a pack of SpotMini robot dogs tow a huge truck like it's nothing

Boston Dynamics

Ten SpotMini robots have demonstrated their strength by hauling a truck across a parking lot. Boston Dynamics, the company behind robots like the SpotMini, Spot and Atlas, posted the video on YouTube on Tuesday.

Boston Dynamics wasn't immediately available for comment but said in the video's description that the robots are being developed for a range of applications. Last May, the company's president, Marc Raibert, said SpotMini robots should be ready for sale this year.

The SpotMini is a four-legged robot that handles objects, climbs stairs and is capable of working in office, home and outdoor settings. The robot can carry about 31 pounds, weighs about 66 pounds and stands at just 2.6 feet. SpotMini has a battery life of about 90 minutes, depending on the task. Boston Dynamics says the SpotMini is the quietest robot it's built.