Watch Scott Pilgrim cast reunite for 10th anniversary table read

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, pretty much the entire cast (but no Brie Larson) gathered their Zoom screens together for a table read and general reunion chat.

The graphic-novel adaptation, directed by comedy maestro Edgar Wright, came out in 2010. Following a slacker musician who battles the evil exes of his new girlfriend, Scott Pilgrim combined eye-popping video game and comic book imagery, with musical segments embedded in the Toronto indie rock scene. It crashed at the box office, but later hit cult status.

You can watch the reunion and table read over on CNET sister site Entertainment Weekly, or below. Viewers are encouraged to donate to Water for People, a global nonprofit that helps bring clean water and sanitation solutions to communities.

Among those who dialed in: Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Aubrey Plaza, Ellen Wong, Kieran Culkin, Mark Webber, Johnny Simmons, Alison Pill, Satya Bhabha, Mae Whitman, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, Edgar Wright, co-writer Michael Bacall and Bryan Lee O'Malley, the author-artist of the original Scott Pilgrim graphic novels.

This isn't your ordinary table read. The video is edited with timely cuts in line with the dialogue, with intermediate shots to the movie's storyboard, which are really just images from the graphic novel.

It's incredible to see where some of the actors are now: Not only did Chris Evans become Captain America, but Kieran Culkin ended up in the stunning Succession, Alison Pill in Devs, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead in Birds of Prey, to name a few.