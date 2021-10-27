Watch Netflix's wild new trailer for Tiger King 2

Netflix

Tiger King season 1 was only the beginning. The big cats and even bigger human characters are back for Netflix documentary Tiger King 2, this time with controversial and eccentric zookeeper Joe Exotic behind bars.

Set to Liza Minnelli singing Maybe This Time, from Cabaret, the trailer is jam-packed with more craziness. Check it out below.

Here's Netflix's official synopsis: "With Joe Exotic behind bars and Carole Baskin closing in on ownership of his disreputable zoo, the Emmy-nominated saga continues its twisted course with Tiger King 2 as newfound revelations emerge on the motivations, backstories, and secrets of America's most notorious big cat owners. Old enemies and frenemies, including Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover, and James Garretson return for another season of murder, mayhem, and madness. Thought you knew the whole story? Just you wait."

The first season of Tiger King was released in March last year during the pandemic. It swiftly became one of Netflix's most-watched shows.

It saw skyrocketing interest in Kate McKinnon's limited series adaptation called Joe Exotic, based on the second season of Wondery's Over My Dead Body podcast. In April of this year, NBCUniversal scored the rights to the podcast, and the studio has been shooting the TV series based on Carole Baskin's life in Brisbane, Australia. McKinnon, an executive producer, also stars as Exotic's rival Baskin.

Tiger King 2 premieres on Netflix Nov. 17.