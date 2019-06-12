Josh Miller/CNET

The E3 schedule is big. A lot is happening. And if you're not paying attention to every single conference, you're going to miss stuff. That's why this post exists! To help you play catch up!

There's been a lot! Microsoft just dropped a ton of new stuff and EA showed their wares. More recently we've seen what Square Enix and Ubisoft have to offer, with Nintendo capping things off on Tuesday.

Here are all the trailers you need to see, in alphabetical order:

Animal Crossing: New Horizon

Apex Legends



Astral Chain

Baldur's Gate III



Blair Witch

Bleeding Edge

Borderlands 3

Chivalry 2

Control

CrossfireX

Cyberpunk 2077

Daemon X Machina

Deathloop



Destiny 2: Shadowkeep

Destroy All Humans Remake

Doom Eternal

Dying Light 2

Elden Ring

Elder Scrolls Blades

Elder Scrolls Online

Fallout 76

FIFA 20

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Final Fantasy XIV

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Gears 5



Ghost Recon: Breakpoint

Ghostwire Tokyo

Gods & Monsters

Gylt

Halo Infinite

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel



The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga



Luigi's Mansion 3

Madden 20



Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Marvel's Avengers



Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order

Microsoft Flight Simulator



Minecraft Dungeons

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Outer Worlds

Outriders

Panzer Dragoon

Pokemon Sword and Shield

Project Scarlett



Psychonauts 2

Rainbow Six: Quarantine

Roller Champions

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Sims 4: Island Living

The Division 2

Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodlines 2

Watch Dogs: Legion

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Wolfenstein Youngblood



