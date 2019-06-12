The E3 schedule is big. A lot is happening. And if you're not paying attention to every single conference, you're going to miss stuff. That's why this post exists! To help you play catch up!
There's been a lot! Microsoft just dropped a ton of new stuff and EA showed their wares. More recently we've seen what Square Enix and Ubisoft have to offer, with Nintendo capping things off on Tuesday.
Here are all the trailers you need to see, in alphabetical order:
Animal Crossing: New Horizon
Apex Legends
Astral Chain
Baldur's Gate III
Blair Witch
Bleeding Edge
Borderlands 3
Chivalry 2
Control
CrossfireX
Cyberpunk 2077
Daemon X Machina
Deathloop
Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
Destroy All Humans Remake
Doom Eternal
Dying Light 2
Elden Ring
Elder Scrolls Blades
Elder Scrolls Online
Fallout 76
FIFA 20
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Final Fantasy XIV
Fire Emblem: Three Houses
Gears 5
Ghost Recon: Breakpoint
Ghostwire Tokyo
Gods & Monsters
Gylt
Halo Infinite
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Luigi's Mansion 3
Madden 20
Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
Marvel's Avengers
Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order
Microsoft Flight Simulator
Minecraft Dungeons
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
The Outer Worlds
Outriders
Panzer Dragoon
Pokemon Sword and Shield
Project Scarlett
Psychonauts 2
Rainbow Six: Quarantine
Roller Champions
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
The Sims 4: Island Living
The Division 2
Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodlines 2
Watch Dogs: Legion
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Wolfenstein Youngblood
We're there
CNET will be on the ground, covering E3 2019 alongside our sister site, Gamespot. We'll update this page throughout the show as more games are announced.
