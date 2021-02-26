WandaVision episode 8 recap: Marvel show pulls the flashback routine

Marvel Studios

WandaVision's sitcom formula spiralled into chaos Friday, as episode 8 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe show landed on Disney Plus. Turns out the witch Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) was responsible for pretty much all the weirdness we've seen so far, and she's got Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) trapped in her ludicrously creepy basement.

Outside the house, newly superpowered SWORD agent Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) was confronted by Pietro Maximoff (Evan Peters), who's seemingly been under Agatha's control since arriving from the X-Men universe.

Also, astrophysicist Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) filled Wanda's husband Vision (Paul Bettany) in on the past he'd forgotten and he's on his way home

I didn't think this show was that complicated, but it kinda is. Time for dem SPOILERS.

The Scarlet Witch

This whole episode is basically Agatha trying to figure out exactly what Wanda is, since her power is off the charts. After running through pivotal moments in the Avenger's past, Agatha realizes she's wielding chaos magic and is capable of "spontaneous creation," before uttering the thing we wanted to hear.

"And that makes you the Scarlet Witch."

This isn't a name we've heard previously in the MCU, but it's been her code name since her first appearance in X-Men No. 4 in 1964.

