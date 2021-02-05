WandaVision episode 5 recap: The Disney Plus Marvel show goes to the next level

Marvel Studios

WandaVision got a little Wonder Woman 1984 on Friday, dragging the Marvel Cinematic Universe back to the '80s as its fifth episode landed on Disney Plus. We pick up after Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) gave birth to twin sons Billy and Tommy (following a ludicrously short pregnancy) and the true nature of Westview was seemingly revealed.

"It's Wanda. It's all Wanda," SWORD agent Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) said after being kicked out of the New Jersey town. It seems the Avenger has turned the whole town into a shifting period sitcom, and wasn't happy when Monica tried to give her a dose of reality.

Let's put on our fashionable leg warmers, toss back our shiny mullets and dive into the episode. SPOILERS comin'.

Brother from another cinematic universe

The episode ends with the arrival of Wanda's brother, Pietro (AKA Quicksilver), whom we last saw played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson in Avengers: Age of Ultron… in the MCU. He was killed by Ultron in that movie.

"She recast Pietro?" asks astrophysicist Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) upon seeing him.

The Pietro who arrives at the door in this episode is played by Evan Peters, whom you might remember as the version of the character in the last few X-Men movies. These weren't set in the MCU, since 21st Century Fox had the cinematic rights to the X-Men characters.

However, Quicksilver and Wanda were major Avengers characters too, so Fox and Marvel Studios came to an arrangement that'd let them use their own version of the characters in their cinematic universes. That became irrelevant when Marvel Studios parent Disney acquired Fox (and the X-Men cinematic rights) in 2019, and it seemed like the Peters version of the character would fade with the Fox X-Men universe.

"Long-lost bro get to squeeze his stinkin' sister to death or what?" Pietro says to a shocked Wanda.

It's unclear exactly what his appearance means for the MCU -- it could be the beginnings of the multiverse, a limited crossover, or we might see a bunch of characters from the X-Men universe show up. The Deadpool movies are ostensibly set in that universe as well -- Peters had a cameo in 2018's Deadpool 2 -- and Deadpool 3 is confirmed to be part of the MCU.

