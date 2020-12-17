Walmart doesn't want bots to snag your new PS5 or Xbox Series X

Dan Ackerman/CNET

Given the limited supply of the new Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X/S video game consoles, they've been selling out quickly whenever a retailer gets in new stock. Walmart announced plans this week to make sure their stock gets in the hands of actual customers instead of bots.

Walmart has supposedly built and optimized their bot detection tools to get the majority of available consoles into the hands of legitimate consumers. The announcement notes that bots can order several units in the time it takes a person to order a single one. Walmart's software will try to halt these automated programs and will cancel any orders it finds made by bots that slipped through the initial layer of detection.

Their plan will get a test soon as the retailer giant is set to sell their next batch of consoles at 3pm Eastern Thursday.