HBO

OK, let's recap.

It was Game of Thrones season 8, episode 4. The worst of the show was yet to come and the biggest thing we had to complain about was a rogue Starbucks coffee cup left in shot.

Yep, that's right, in the midst of dragons, battles and incest, someone forgot to remove a cheeky cup of coffee left on set. No big deal, but it was a hilarious diversion and discussion point in the midst of Game of Thrones fever.

But who was at fault and, more importantly, whose coffee was it? That would prove to be one of modern television's greatest mysteries.

First to snitch was Sophie Turner, aka Sansa Stark, who pointed the finger at Emilia Clarke. "[S]he's the culprit," Turner said on Jimmy Fallon. But the plot would soon thicken.

In a later interview with Jimmy Fallon, Emilia Clarke denied all responsibility and blamed someone completely different: the master of whispers, Varys, played by Conleth Hill. According to Clarke, Hill admitted he was to blame for the coffee cup after getting drunk at an Emmys party. "He said it," said Clarke. "He might have been drunk, but he said it."

But. But. But. This story still has legs, because Conleth Hill has issued a very public denial. This weekend, on Sunday Brunch, a show on Channel 4 in the UK, Hill said he "took a bullet for Emilia Clarke" and she "touted" on him.

"You know," he continued, "there's no proof that I did it. So accuse away!"

And then later, he joked: "I'm just not making any comments until I have a lawyer."

So, the mystery remains unsolved. We might never know whose coffee that was. Chaos is a ladder.