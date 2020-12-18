Pence gets COVID-19 vaccine Moderna vaccine SolarWinds cyberattack Second stimulus check Boba Fett actor dies HBO Max, Roku strike deal Sephiroth release date

US blacklists DJI and dozens of other Chinese companies

The Commerce Department's Entity List restricts companies' ability to use American tech.

DJI Mini 2 drone

Drone maker DJI has apparently been blacklisted by the Commerce Department.

 Josh Goldman/CNET

The US Commerce Department added drone maker DJI -- which sells some of the best drones on the market -- chipmaker SMIC and dozens of other Chinese companies to its Entity List on Friday.

Being added to the list restricts companies from exporting US technology without a license. Chinese telecom Huawei has been on the list since May 2019.

"Entity List restrictions are a necessary measure to ensure that China, through its national champion SMIC, is not able to leverage U.S. technologies to enable indigenous advanced technology levels to support its destabilizing military activities," Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement.

It's unclear why DJI was added, but Drone DJ suggested it was a result of the company's reported work for the Chinese government.

Neither DJI, SMIC nor the Commerce Department immediately responded to requests for comment.

