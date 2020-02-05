Upgrade your peephole with a Ring Peephole Cam for just $110

Ring

I've only just started, and I'm already weirdly uncomfortable with the number of times I've written the word "peephole." Nonetheless, what we're seeing is perhaps Ring at its most clever -- instead of rewiring your old doorbell or drilling into the wood frame of your door, the Peephole Cam goes squarely in the middle of the door and installs without screws, drills, or cumbersome fasteners. You simply remove your exist peephole, slide this gadget into place, and secure it to the back of the Peephole cam inside your home. It's so easy it's like magic. And while it's usually $200 (and that's the current price at both Amazon and Best Buy), you can get the Ring Peephole Cam Video Doorbell right now for $110 at Daily Steals when you use the exclusive promo code CNETRINGP.

This is a great smart doorbell for apartment dwellers and renters, because installation is completely non-destructive. When you move out, you can remove the Ring Peephole Cam, reinstall the old peephole, and everything is back to the way it started without a scratch or screw hole left behind.

Because this isn't getting wired into the old doorbell, the Peephole Cam is battery operated, and uses the same battery that's found in the Ring doorbell, so if you already have had one of those, you can use the same battery. The cam has an optical pass-through so you can continue to use the peephole as usual, but of course it also lets you see the action in 1080p HD video on your phone, using the ordinary Ring app. For more information, you can read the full CNET review of the Ring Peephole Cam Video Doorbell.

Of course, you need a door with a peephole, but you knew that.

Now playing: Watch this: Ring debuts smart peephole, over-the-air charging arrives...

