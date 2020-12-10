Ugreen X-Kit is a foldable laptop stand with a built-in USB-C hub

Josh Goldman/CNET

The compact aluminum stand unfolds in a second; you simply pull apart its feet to reveal an X-shaped brace to support your laptop. Lift up on the top of each foot and braces drop down that can be set into notches in each foot. These notches let you position your laptop (or tablet) at four angles -- 15, 20, 30 and 33 degrees -- so your display is in a better position for viewing or typing.

Josh Goldman/CNET

Built into the side of the left foot is a USB-C port along with two USB 3.0 ports (up to 5Gbps), a full-size HDMI output supporting up to 4K resolution at 30Hz and SD and microSD card slots. Just connect the USB-C port to one on your laptop with the included cable and you're done. If you don't have a permanent workspace in your home, this could be an easy way to set up an office just about anywhere with minimal cable clutter.

The X-Kit is starting as an Indiegogo campaign and it's expected to start shipping Dec. 15 to its first "evangelist" supporters, Ugreen says. Those supporters can pick up an X-Kit for $44 (about £33 and AU$59, converted). Those who didn't preregister can get it for $49. The retail price is expected to be $98, which seems steep.

I tested an early production sample of the hub stand that worked just fine out of the box. I really like that you can not only fold it up and put it away when you're done but that it's especially travel-friendly. One potential downside, though, is that it doesn't have a second USB-C PD port to let you charge your laptop through the stand -- something you'd find on . Still, if you want to give your laptop a lift and expand your port options with a single-cable connection (and no dock dangling from your computer), the X-Kit is a simple solution whether you're working from home or elsewhere.