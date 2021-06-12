Ubisoft's E3 2021: Everything about Avatar, Far Cry 6, Rainbow Six Extraction and more

French game maker Ubisoft kicked offE3 2021 Saturday, announcing updates for its franchises like the strategy series Rainbow Six and Assassin's Creed historical adventure games as part of its Ubisoft Forward stream. The company also announced a new installment for its Mario + Rabbids fantasy franchise and an entirely new game based on the Avatar movie franchise.

Typically, E3 consists of a huge show floor and press conferences from gaming giants like Ubisoft. But now that the convention is all online, companies are doing their E3 presentations in the form of branded online streams -- like Nintendo Direct. Last year's Ubisoft Forward, in July, focused mainly on two games: Watch Dogs Legion and Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Here's everything Ubisoft announced:

Rainbow Six Extraction



The company started by talking about Rainbow Six Extraction, a new game based on its popular Rainbow Six Siege tactical strategy game, first released in 2015. In this new title, players work in a team of three to take on an alien threat. Extraction will be released Sept. 16.

BREAKING: Rainbow Six Extraction finally reveals a full cinematic trailer! Come together to face an unprecedented, evolving alien threat... #UbiForward #UbisoftForward pic.twitter.com/6uZtKFZP5V — GameSpot (@GameSpot) June 12, 2021

Assassin's Creed Valhalla



Ubisoft announced new updates for its Assassin's Creed historical fiction adventure series. The company said it plans to continue updating its latest installment, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which focuses on the viking expansion throughout Europe a little over 1,000 years ago. Ubisoft said it plans to continue offering free updates for the game, which launched last year, with an upcoming installment to focus on the siege of Paris, which happened in 885.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Ubisoft said it's working on an adventure game based on the revived Avatar movie series, called Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. The game company didn't say much other than that it's working with Disney on the title, which will be a standalone story from the upcoming movies. The game will be released in 2022.

BREAKING: #UbisoftForward closes out the show with the world premiere of Avatar: Frontier of Pandora coming in 2022! Get your first look here! 👇#UbiForward #E32021 pic.twitter.com/LYhuRESScc — GameSpot (@GameSpot) June 12, 2021

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Ubisoft's teaming up its cartoonish Rabbids with Nintendo's popular Super Mario Bros. characters in a new strategy game, due for release next year. The game marks the first sequel to 2017's Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle game, which Ubisoft said more than 7.5 million people have played so far.

BREAKING: The Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope world premiere trailer is cute AF. Team up with Mario, Rabbid Peach, and their friends on a mission to save the galaxy! 🤩 #UbiForward #UbisoftForward #E32021 pic.twitter.com/T0s4yDWilZ — GameSpot (@GameSpot) June 12, 2021

FarCry 6

Ubisoft showed off more of the next installment in its FarCry action shooter series, with award winning actor Giancarlo Esposito playing a ruthless villain when it arrives October 7.

Rocksmith Plus

Ubisoft's guitar-learning Rocksmith game took a different approach to music games by offering a title designed to teach you how to actually play the guitar. Now, a decade after its launch, the company's released a new subscription service called Rocksmith Plus, designed to help people learn how to play acoustic guitar, electric guitar or bass using an iPhone or Android app that turns their smartphone in a microphone for the game to listen and score your progress as you learn.

Ubisoft didn't say when the game will be released or how much it'll cost, but the company's offering an open beta starting this summer. It's currently only available for PCs, but will presumably be available for other platforms at launch.

Riders Republic

Ubisoft announced a new extreme-sports game Riders Republic, coming September 2. The game encourages people to play together, participating in various sports including mountain biking, skiing, snowboarding and wingsuit flying.

Jet packs, slopes, and spectacular tricks! The new gameplay trailer for Riders Republic covers it all! Get ready to RIDE on September 2, 2021! 👇 #UbiForward #UbisoftForward #E32021 pic.twitter.com/yBCYCKSGUJ — GameSpot (@GameSpot) June 12, 2021

Just Dance 2022

The company confirmed it plans another installment in its popular annual dance music game series. Ubisoft didn't share too much about the songs planned for this year, but did say it's working with rapper and choreographer Todrick Hall for some of its songs. The game will launch November 4.



