Uber shutters its driverless car operations in Arizona

Uber has decided to stop its self-driving car program in Arizona.

The ride-hailing company announced Wednesday that it will pull out of the state and all of its 200 test drivers will be terminated. This news was first reported by AZ Central. The move comes after one of Uber's driverless cars killed a pedestrian in Tempe, Arizona, in March while in full autonomous mode. After the incident, Uber grounded all of its self-driving operations across the US.

Uber has been working with the Tempe police, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the US Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in their joint investigation to determine who, or what, was at fault in the accident.

"We're committed to self-driving technology, and we look forward to returning to public roads in the near future," an Uber spokeswoman said. "In the meantime, we remain focused on our top-to-bottom safety review, having brought on former NTSB Chair Christopher Hart to advise us on our overall safety culture."

The company said it will resume testing of its autonomous vehicles once the preliminary report for the federal investigation is done. The NTSB told CNET the final report could take at least one year to complete.

This is a developing story...

