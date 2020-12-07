Uber Eats and Wendy's are partnering to give away next-gen consoles in new contest

Dan Ackerman/CNET

Getting a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X this holiday season is hard. Between the short supply, high demand and online reliance that favors timing (and bots) being lucky enough to score a new system is far from simple. Seeing the opportunity, Uber Eats and Wendy's announced a new contest with the grand prize being the "console no one can get."

It wasn't immediately clear if the unnamed console would the Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 as neither system is listed by name on the promotional page or in the terms and conditions of the contest. Looking online, however, it appears to be the PS5, as Uber Eats and Wendy's were seemingly setting up the promotion by sending PS5s to gamers and Twitch streamers, who shared images on Twitter last week.

Uber Eats and Wendy’s really hooked me up with a PS5 😱😱 pic.twitter.com/CJ7D6SaWnl — Hafu (@itshafu) December 5, 2020

Holy MOLYSKQOZJHD THANK YOU @UberEats AND @Wendys FOR SENDING ME A PS5 😳😳😳 I AM BLESSED pic.twitter.com/2reLudKsVK — Janet 🍫 (@xChocoBars) December 5, 2020

CNET has reached out to Uber for confirmation on which console will be given out and will update when it responds.

In a telling sign of just how hard it is to find the PS5, the companies are only giving away 25 systems, and it isn't even the most valuable item by monetary value. The console, despite being the "grand prize" is $499. The companies are also giving away 25 Herman Miller x Logitech chairs as a "first prize" (each chair is valued at $1,495) and 25 Uber Eats gift cards valued at $1,000 each as second prizes.

Per the Uber Eats Prize Pass website, to enter, you need to:

Order any meal from the Wendy's Never Stop Gaming Menu and get an Uber Eats Prize Pass.

Scratch to reveal the code on the back of the Prize Pass you received with your Never Stop Gaming meal.

Then just go to the Prize Pass website and enter the code. All told, there will be 6,000 prizes given out, including next-gen controllers and media remotes, hoodies, sweatpants, $50 gift cards to the console's online store and $10 gift cards to Uber Eats. A full list of prizes can be found here.

The contest runs from 12 a.m. ET Monday, Dec. 7, through 11:59 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 12.